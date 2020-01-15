J&K security chief recommends Davinder Singh's dismissal

<br>Security at both Srinagar and Jammu airports has been reviewed and all remedial measures have been taken to ensure the safety and the security of the sensitive installations.

"All security staff that had longer stay at the airport have been shifted and their replacements have been made," sources said.

The office of Davinder Singh at Srinagar airport has already been sealed so that nobody is able to tamper with evidence.

Interrogators from the state police, state intelligence, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) have been questioning Davinder Singh after his arrest on Saturday.

NIA will take custody of the arrested police officer after other agencies have finished questioning him, sources said. Singh was arrested while he was ferrying terrorists in his private car on Saturday. Police sources said the activities of the arrested officer had been on their radar for some time. Sources said the arrested officer is not cooperating with his interrogators. "We are connecting bits and pieces of the nexus he had with the terrorists. The terrorists arrested with him are being separately questioned to match their replies with those of Davinder Singh," sources said. What has been proved beyond any shade of doubt is that Davinder Singh had been running a nexus with the terrorists since many years probably ever since he was posted in the anti-militancy Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police. Farooq Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, has said Davinder Singh was a "black sheep" within J&K Police who has been caught. The advisor said J&K Police has made huge sacrifices in fighting militancy and the arrest of Davinder Singh has also been made by the same police force. "Nobody should try to tarnish the fair image of J&K Police just because a black sheep has been discovered within the force," Farooq Khan asserted.