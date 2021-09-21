J-K: Security forces detect explosive material in Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday detected an explosive material in the Budgam district of the union territory.



As per information shared by Jammu and Kashmir Police, the explosive material was detected late in the evening near Gogoo Gali at the Humhama area of Airport road in Budgam.

A bomb disposal team was immediately dispatched to the site and the explosive was later diffused without causing any loss of life or damage. (ANI)

