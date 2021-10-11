J-K: Sher-E-Kashmir University organises dog show

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir ) [India], October 12 (ANI): Sher-E-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology organised a dog show in Jammu on Monday.



Different breeds of dogs participate in this show every year and attract people in large numbers.

Speaking to ANI, Manvi Khajuria, a visitor of the show, said that different breeds of dogs participate in the show and they are rewarded according to their performance in different activities.

"Every year during 'Kisan Mela', the university organises this dog show. Different breeds of dogs participate in the show and they are rewarded according to their performance in different activities. People bring their pet dogs here," he said.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, pets also were affected because they were restricted to four walls only. So, this show is good for dogs, it's like a social gathering of dogs and their owners. It is very good to see different breeds in one place," said another visitor Umesh Sharma.

A visitor from Delhi, Amandeep Sharma said, "I am very excited to attend this show and enjoying the environment here. I have also brought my pet dogs here and they will participate in the activities. Being a dog lover, I am also observing other people how they are taking care of their pet dogs. I really thank think university for organising this show." (ANI)

