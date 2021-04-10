J-K: Sopore Police bust network involved in March 29 terror attack

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Sopore Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a network involved in the terror attack of March 29 on municipal councillors and police, and apprehended Over Ground Workers (OGW's) along with the vehicle used in the attack.



As per a statement by the Kashmir Police, multiple Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) were launched by the police at suspected locations Dangepora, Brath Kalan, Sidiq Colony Sopore, Model Town, and Batpora.

"Various suspects were picked up and during questioning, one suspect OGW namely Ashiq Ahmad Pandith of Dangerpora revealed that the terrorists namely Mudasir Pandith (alias Maaz) and Ft (alias Asrar) had stayed at his residence from March 25 to 28 and planned the whole attack," the statement said.

On March 29, two Municipal councillors and a policeman were killed in the attack after terrorists attacked a councillors' meeting.



The name of another suspect, namely Junaid Ah Shusha of Model Town Sopore came to the fore during questioning.

He disclosed that he came in contact with Mudasir Pandith (alias Maaz) in November 2020 at the residence of his cousin, Umair Ashiq in Model Town Sopore. Pandith, with his two foreign terrorists Ahmad and AbuSariya stayed the night on instructions of Sayeed Imran, an OGW of LeT outfit.

"Junaid Ahmad Shusha and Umair Ashiq were convinced by Pandith to work for LeT. Another hardcore OGW, Shakir Yousuf Bhat was apprehended who further revealed that he is the cousin of terrorist Pandith and prior to his joining with terrorists ranks, they were working together as mechanics at a local workshop at Sopore," the statement said.

In order to execute the terror action which Pandith and his foreign associate had hatched, Maaz activated his OGW network, including Junaid Shusha, Umair Ashiq and Syed Imran. (ANI)

