J-K Sports Councils organises first-ever indoor volleyball league

Sports activities in the state had been hit due to coronavirus and after that it had taken a pause due to harsh winters and now the administration has provided the players with an opportunity to play the sports indoor to promote the sport in the valley in the Indoor Sports Hall, Srinagar.Speaking to ANI, Iqbal Ahmad, Manager, Indoor Sports Hall said that the hall has been inaugurated at the right time to encourage indoor sports activities."Players are enthusiastic about playing indoor volleyball for the first time. In other countries, volleyball is an indoor game only. Further, more indoor volleyball competitions will be conducted until the summer arrives," Ahmad said.Volleyball coach, Munir-ul-Aalam said that it is a dream come true for people in this profession."I am in this profession for the last 20 years, it is a dream come true. This is for the first time an indoor volleyball tournament is organised in the valley. As the temperature conditions are bad, it is good that the players are playing in an indoor environment," Aalam said."Parents who came to see the games along with their children, now want to enroll them in the sports as they feel that there is a scope in indoor volleyball," he added.Usually, youth used to avoid playing outdoor volleyball in the valley due to weather conditions. Earlier playing indoor volleyball was also a challenge due to lack of infrastructure but now with the Sports Complex with all kinds of facilities, they can learn and play at a professional level."Our games suffered for around four months in the winters due to harsh weather conditions. We are thankful to the administration for giving us a chance to play the indoor volleyball premier league," said Mohamad Imad Bhat, a player.Another volleyball player, Mahi Showkat said that it is a historical moment in the valley as this is the first time an indoor volleyball league is organised."This is a historical moment in the valley as the first indoor volleyball league is organised. We will get a chance to improve our game even in the winters," Showkat said."We thank the valley administration for giving us a chance to improve our game through this league. Other players around the state are also attracted towards indoor volleyball and we ask them to join us," said Tasaduq, a volleyball player.Players have participated in huge numbers with great enthusiasm. The multi-sports indoor hall has provided players with various facilities to encourage them to participate in various sports. (ANI)