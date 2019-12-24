J-K Students Association urges students not to write provocative messages on social media

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): J-K Students Association, a body of Kashmiri students here on Tuesday urged Kashmiri students studying outside Kashmir not to write provocative content on social media.

In a statement, Spokesperson of the Students Association, Nasir Khuehami said: "We urge all Kashmiri studying outside Kashmir to desist from any activity that could disrupt peace."



"We appeal to all students studying in different colleges and universities to immediately contact the state coordinators or helpline numbers set up by the association to redress any grievance. We request all Kashmiri students to be patient, silent and behave wisely and sensibly and save their careers," Khuehami added.

He also requested students to avoid debates.

"Let us not get provoked on sentiments. Let us not involve ourselves in the mess. Do not give anybody a single chance to ruin your career," he said.

The spokesperson of the Students Association further added that they have set up a proper bridge for students in consultation with the authorities of different states. (ANI)

