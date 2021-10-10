  1. Sify.com
  4. J-K: Surjit Singh Slathia quits National Conference

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Oct 10th, 2021, 16:30:03hrs
Representative Image

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): National Conference leader and former minister Surjit Singh Slathia on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

In 2014, he had won the Vijaypur constituency.
Devender Singh Rana also resigned from the primary membership of the National Conference led by Abdullahs in Jammu and Kashmir.
Devender Singh is the younger brother of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.
In 2014, Devender Singh had won the Nagrota constituency. (ANI)

