J-K: Terror recruiter apprehended by Indian Army

Bandipore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 31 (ANI): A terror recruiter belonging to Bandipore and affiliated to a proscribed terror organisation was apprehended with one pistol and seven rounds on Saturday.



"Based on specific Jammu and Kashmir Police inputs, a joint mobile vehicle check post has been established at Aragam in Bandipore yesterday," Chinar Corps, Indian Army said.

"A terror recruiter, belonging to Karalpura Bandipora and affiliated to a proscribed terror organisation was apprehended along with one pistol and seven rounds," it added. (ANI)

