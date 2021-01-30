  1. Sify.com
  4. J-K: Terror recruiter apprehended by Indian Army

Last Updated: Sun, Jan 31st, 2021, 04:01:47hrs
Representative image

Bandipore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 31 (ANI): A terror recruiter belonging to Bandipore and affiliated to a proscribed terror organisation was apprehended with one pistol and seven rounds on Saturday.

"Based on specific Jammu and Kashmir Police inputs, a joint mobile vehicle check post has been established at Aragam in Bandipore yesterday," Chinar Corps, Indian Army said.
"A terror recruiter, belonging to Karalpura Bandipora and affiliated to a proscribed terror organisation was apprehended along with one pistol and seven rounds," it added. (ANI)

