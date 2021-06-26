J-K: Terrorist neutralised in encounter with security forces in Shopian's Hanjipora area, operation underway

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 26 (ANI): Security forces have gunned down a terrorist during operation Hanjipora, which was launched here in Shopian on Friday.



In a statement, the Northern Command of the Army said that the second terrorist has surrendered on persuasion.

"Op Hanjipora, Shopian. A joint operation was launched yesterday afternoon based on inputs. Area cordoned and contact established. Firefight ensued. One terrorist eliminated initially. On persuasion, the second terrorist surrendered," the Northern Command of Army said in a tweet.

Operation Hanjipora is still in progress. (ANI)

