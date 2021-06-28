J-K: Terrorist neutralised in ongoing encounter with security forces in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): One terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Malhoora Parimpora area of Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.



"Based on a reliable intelligence input indicating the presence of terrorists, the joint team of CRPF Valley QAT, JKP, and RR laid a cordon of suspected houses in the Meloora Parimpora Area of Srinagar. Soon enough, the terrorists opened overwhelming fire on the troops and lobbed a grenade," said police.

"An assistant commandant of CRPF and sub inspector of CRPF one CRPF jawan were injured in Maloora Parimpora srinagar encounter. All minor injuries,"police said.

"The troops retaliated and an encounter ensued. One terrorist has been reportedly neutralised. The terrorists are still trapped inside the cordon and intermittent firing is going on," it added.

A joint operation is being carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir police and the security forces. (ANI)

