J-K: Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Nawa Bazaar area of old Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 7 (ANI): Terrorists on Friday hurled a grenade at security forces in the Nawa Bazaar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Old Srinagar city, the police informed.



More details are awaited.

The grenade attack comes a day after three Al-Badr terrorists were killed while one surrendered before security forces during an encounter in the Kanigam area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Kanigam area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 44RR and 178Bn CRPF in the area on Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

"During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given an opportunity to surrender. Family members of the trapped terrorists were also called to the encounter site to motivate and persuade them to surrender," the police said.

One of the trapped terrorists Tausif Ahmad surrendered and laid down his arms before the joint security forces.

Three terrorists killed have been identified as Danish Mir, Mohd Umer Bhat both residents of Khajapora Shopian and Zaid Bashir Reshi resident of Raben Shopian. As per police records, they were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr," the police said in a statement.(ANI)

