J-K: Trade bodies, civil society members condemn recent killings of innocent people

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 14 (ANI): Representatives of 28 Trade Associations of Kashmir and civil society members on Wednesday unanimously condemned the recent killings of innocent people in the Valley and expressed grief over the loss of lives.



The representatives met Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole and Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar at the Conference Hall of the Tourism Department, Tourist Reception Center here.

At the outset, participants of the meeting observed one minute of silence to remember those innocent civilians killed in the Valley and prayed for eternal peace to their souls besides paying homage to their families, according to a release by the Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir.

The representatives said that they are aggrieved over the loss of civilians and stated that they as a single family of Kashmir express solidarity with all the families that have lost their loved ones.

"They all remembered famous Makhan Lal Bindroo, Principal Satinder Kour and all others who were killed in the attacks in Srinagar and other areas. They demanded a conducive and peaceful atmosphere to carry the day to day trade activities," read the release.

Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner highlighted the responsibility of civil society and business representatives in the promotion and preservation of peace, harmony, brotherhood and respectable coexistence among different communities.

He also assured the business community that all their issues have been noted and will be taken to a higher level in the government and will be addressed in a time-bound manner.

"Civil society has to come forward to condemn and criticise such killing of innocent people and stressed that we all have to work together to avert such incidents," the IGP said.

He further said that Jammu and Kashmir Police will not allow peace to be disturbed, the situation is normal and blamed the media for blowing things out of proportion which created fear psychosis among the people. (ANI)

