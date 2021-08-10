J-K: Two arrested in Poonch with Hawala money worth more than 25 lakh

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): In a major action against money laundering, Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday arrested busted a Hawala racket and arrested two people with more than Rs 25 lakh.



As per the official Twitter account of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu zone, the seized money was meant to be used for financing terror activities in the union territory.

"Hawala money amounting to Rs 25, 81,500 meant for terror financing was seized from two persons in village Kanga Bhrooti near the LoC in Poonch. Accused arrested and FIR No.305/2021 U/S 17,18,40 ULAPA /120B IPC has been registered in PS Mendhar and investigation is going on," said IGP Jammu Zone. (ANI)







