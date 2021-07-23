J-K: Two LeT terrorists neutralised in Sopore encounter

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were eliminated in an encounter at Warpora village in Sopore, Baramulla on Friday.



Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter so far. Police have seized incriminating materials including arms and ammunition, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

"Both the terrorists who were killed in the encounter belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told ANI.

He said that one of them identified as Fayaz War was involved in several attacks and killings of civilians and security personnel.

He was the last perpetrator of violence in north Kashmir, added IGP Kashmir.

According to police, a top terrorist commander along with an associate was trapped in a house in Warpora village where the police and security forces were engaged in the encounter.

The operation was launched on Thursday evening on specific police input at Warpora in Sopore.

The search operation is underway, police said. (ANI)