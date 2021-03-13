J-K: Two policemen injured in Sopore grenade attack

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 13 (ANI): Two policemen were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists had hurled a grenade at a police post at the Sopore bus stand in the district.



The two policemen who sustained injuries in the blast were taken to an Army medical facility for treatment.

The injured policemen have been identified as Mohammad Afzal and Azad Ahmad.

The police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. "Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned and searches in the area are going on," said police in a statement. (ANI)

