J'khand may be 5th state the BJP may lose in a year

Ranchi, Dec 23 (IANS) If initial trends in Jharkhand elections are anything to go by, the BJP appears to be losing yet another state after letting four key states slip away from its kitty in the last one year.

Early trends show the BJP is tipped to get 21 while the Jharkhand Multi Morcha-Congress-RJD alliance is slated to get 39 seats. The majority mark is 42.

Though still just early trends, but if it continues, Jharkhand will be added to the list of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh -- where BJP lost power in past 12 months.

While the BJP lost Maharashtra in the recently held election, it barely managed to save Haryana from slipping away after Dushyant Chautala and Independents came to its rescue. The BJP was not only fighting five years of anti-incumbency in the state but also battling with growing disenchantment with its chief ministerial face Raghubar Das. abn/in