J-K's Army Goodwill School renamed after late colonel Ashutosh Sharma

A function was organised at the school premises, which was attended by his wife Pallavi Ashutosh Sharma through video conferencing.Senior officials of Army, Police and Civil Administration and a number of students of Army Goodwill School attended the event."Today's day is for Ashutosh and the people of Handwara. They have loved Ashutosh as much as he loved them. This has been done to honour Ashutosh and the people of Handwara. It was a vision of Ashutosh that the children of Handwara should not only become good citizens of the district but also the country," DP Pandey told ANI.Since its establishment in April 2004, Army Goodwill School, Budkot has emerged as a premier educational institution in North Kashmir. The late officer spent five years in Rajwar in various capacities.Due to his immense contribution for upliftment of Army Goodwill School and well being of locals, he will remain a source of inspiration for the students and the people of North Kashmir, said the locals.Pakeezah Qureshi, a student at the school stressed that the late colonel was immensely supportive and a tribute was paid to the officer at the school. "He supported me in every field," she added.Since, last year they were planning to change the name, said a school teacher Tabasum."I have heard he has been the epitome of kindness. Now the name of school signifies the goodwill of the late colonel," she added.Speaking on the occasion, General Officer Commanding applauded the bravery of late colonel Ashutosh Sharma and encouraged everyone to shoulder responsibility in the ongoing efforts for bringing normalcy in Kashmir.Towards the culmination of the function, the General Officer complimented the school for its continued outstanding performance.It is here to mention that on May 2, last year Late Colonel Ashutosh Sharma was martyred in an encounter in Handwara in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)