J-K's Doda district vaccinates 70 pc of population against Covid

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11(ANI): Owing to the persistent efforts of the local administration of the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, the rate of vaccination in the district has improved drastically in a month from 44 per cent to over 70 per cent, an official said.



"It is the only district in the entire Union Territory to have achieved the figure of above 70 per cent. It is due to the persistent efforts of the Medical Department, along with the help of local administration, which was able to achieve this significant improvement from 44 per cent last month to over 70 per cent now. We have been trying our best to educate people about the Covid vaccines, and are also organising special camps and door-to-door campaigns in far off areas regularly", Deputy Commissioner of Doda, Vikas Sharma said during a press conference.

Reporting that the district's positivity rate has dropped to 4.2 per cent and that the recovery rate has also improved, Sharma said, "In the last week, 364 people were detected to be Covid positive, while 429 Covid positive patients recovered".

Talking about the number of Covid tests administered in the district, the DC informed that almost 1200-1300 tests are being conducted on a daily basis, keeping the micro-containment zones and special camps as the major focus.

These areas have been focused so that the suspected cases can be tracked down at the earliest, so as to curb the transmission rate. "Seeing the declining trend of Covid cases in the containment areas, various zones will be de-notified in the upcoming days", he informed.

He also informed that the material for installation of an additional 750 litres per minute (LPM) oxygen generation plant at Government Medical College, Doda has been mobilized, along with the material for two pants of 1000 LPM each at Gandoh and Bhaderwah, and will be commissioned in the upcoming days.

"Penalties are being imposed by designated teams upon violators so that the SOPs are followed in letter and spirit, and to carry out economic activities and other developmental works in a hassle-free manner", the DC said regarding the enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places, post unlock. (ANI)

