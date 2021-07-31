J-K's hospitality and protocol dept holds training programme to teach best practices to staff

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Department of Hospitality and Protocol is organising a series of in-house capacity-building programmes at Jammu, with a view to imbibe best practices of the hospitality industry among the staff.



In an official statement from the department, Commissioner Secretary of Hospitality and Protocol department, Talat Parvez Rohella, who is monitoring the training programme, appreciated the innovative programme. He spoke about the significance of human element in service especially in Hospitality and Protocol with its clients being the VVIPS of national stature.

Commissioner Secretary exhorted upon the officials of the department to expand the existing facilities being provided to the guests by ensuring availability of information about local places of interest, ticket booking facilities, transport facilities, helpline numbers of district administration readily available at the front desk. He asked the staff to deeply acquaint themselves with the facilities being provided by department, departmental assets, famous local cuisines.

Rohella said that the department and the services it provides to its guests are the first and long-lasting impression that the guests carry with them about Jammu and Kashmir. He exhorted upon the staff to put in their best efforts to earn name for themselves and the department as well. He asked for organizing weekly Yoga sessions for mental and physical fitness of the staff.

Joint Director of Hospitality and Protocol, Jammu, Ansuya Jamwal, elaborated about the capacity building program saying that it is a custom made training program designed keeping in mind the feedback from various past events arranged by the department. The unique feature of this training program is that it is being devised, organised, supervised and delivered by the staff of Hospitality and Protocol only who are learning from each other through practical and mock drills, she added.

The training program has been devised as a series of weekly events which will culminate on September 1 with different themes like laying of tables, crockery, snacks and beverages, buffet arrangements and desserts. After culmination of training program, competitions will be organized on table laying, salad making and related activities which will not only evaluate the learning but also instill confidence in the staff and their approach towards their duties.

The programme was attended by all the staff of the Hospitality and Protocol Department, Jammu. (ANI)

