J-K's Kulgam Police rescues nomad family stuck due to heavy rainfall

"Today at about 06:00 am Kulgam police received information that water level in the Yath Yathur Nullah was increased abruptly because of the continuous rainfall during the intervening in the mid-night and a family along with their livestock were stuck in between the Nullah," said Kulgam Police.According to the police, the team led by Inspector in Charge (IC) PP Mirbazar, Sub Inspector Abdul Rashid along with the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Qazigund reached the place and rescued the five members family with their livestock including 200 sheep, one horse, two dogs and their essential commodities were shifted to a safer place. (ANI)