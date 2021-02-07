J-K's Rajouri: 2,636 border bunkers completed, DC reviews progress on remaining

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 7 (ANI): The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan on Saturday convened a meeting with the concerned officers of the Public Works Department (PWD) and Rural Development Department (RDD) to review the progress on the construction of the border bunkers in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.



The meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Khurshid; Superintending Engineer PWD, Shahid Latief, and Assistant Commissioner Development Sushil Khajuria.

It was discussed in the meeting that out of the total 3141 bunkers coming up in the district, 2636 have been completed so far.

"Out of 1892 bunkers including 1745 individuals and 147 community bunkers being constructed by the RDD, the work on 1497 bunkers is complete in all respects. The work on 93 is at foundation level, 195 at superstructure level, 82 at slab level, while construction of 25 bunkers is yet to start due to some local issues," the meeting was told.

It was further informed that out of 1241 bunkers including 1116 in Nowshera and 125 in Rajouri being executed by the PWD, the work on 1139 bunkers is complete and the rest are at different phases of execution, while work on 24 bunkers is yet to be started.

The DDC asked the concerned officers to put in all possible efforts to ensure that the set targets are achieved well in time. He also asked them to maintain the quality while executing the works on the bunkers.

The DDC directed the concerned officers to ensure that the bunkers are provided to all the border inhabitants so that their lives are saved from the cross border shelling and work in double shifts to complete the work on the rest of the bunkers in a time-bound manner. (ANI)

