J-K's SMGS hospital setting up special Covid wards for paediatrics

The ward will have 20 ICU beds installed in it while other beds will be oxygen-supported.Dr G S Saini further informed that another two wards are being set up in the SMGS hospital. "A high-level committee set up by the Jammu and Kashmir administration which recommended setting up of special facilities for paediatrics," said the HoD.According to Dr Saini, there is full support from the administration of the union territory and "we will make the facility functional before September this year"."We will try to set it up before September. The administration has been providing full support and they are very eager on setting up the facility. An oxygen generation plant is also being set up," he said.Meanwhile, speaking about educating the children on protecting themselves from catching the infection, Dr Saini said that they can be educated about the concept of frequent sanitisation and social distancing. He also told ANI that children above the age of two years can use a face mask."Adolescent kids can be told to not step out until and unless necessary," he said.To protect the children, it is also the responsibility of parents and family members to get vaccinated and follow Covid appropriate behaviour, Dr Saini said."If you follow all the protocols and keep the virus at bay and not bring it home, the children will not get infected," he concluded.As per the Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir currently has 42,272 active cases of Covid-19. (ANI)