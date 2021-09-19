J-K's sports department starts district level competitions in Srinagar

The aim of the initiative is to promote sports among youth and facilitate opportunities to establish a career in the field of sports, while also scout new talent.This comes after the country bagged a number of medals at the Olympics this year.The opening ceremony of the series of competitions was held at Amar Singh College in Srinagar.A number of sports competitions were held including kabaddi, volleyball among other games.Speaking to media, Principal Secretary of Youth Services and Sports department Alok Kumar said, "The aim is to identify sportspersons and engage them in sports activities. After the district-level competition, a special team representing the union territory will be formed. It is a medium of talent scouting. It is the need of the hour to tap on the talent of the youth and train them."The initiative came as an opportunity to showcase their talent on a higher platform. "It is a good step to take the talent of the kids forward," said Insha Amir, who participated in the event.The children also viewed the event through a different lens emphasising that it will keep the youth away from social evils including drugs."With such initiatives, the youth will stay away from social evils of the society," said a player, Zuha Parvez.She further said, "I really appreciate the step taken. We have not received the opportunity to participate in such events before."Children also lauded the authorities for the initiative. Tanzeena, a youth at the event said, "I thank the organisers and administration. With such events, children are getting more opportunities to showcase their talent.""If such events are held more often, then those children who are confiding in their homes will also step forward and take part," said Azhar Wani, another youth. (ANI)