JAC calls for 'bandh' in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Tuesday called for a 'bandh' in the capital region villages against police lathi-charge on farmers protesting against the three capital issue.

All the 29 villages have been observing the bandh with shopkeepers closing their businesses voluntarily.



Meanwhile, security concerns led to a huge deployment of police on the second day of the state assembly session and for the bandh.

The farmers' protest against the three capitals for the state reached the 35th day, today. Dharnas are going on at Mandadam and Tulluru villages and hunger strikes at Velagapudi.

On Monday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, was detained outside the state assembly for expressing dissent over the passage of 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020' in the House. He was later released in Mangalagiri town. (ANI)

