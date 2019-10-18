Jadavpur University deserves status of 'institute of eminence': WB Governor

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that Jadavpur University has a global reputation and it deserves the status of 'institute of eminence'.

"I came to Jadhavpur Univerity today to attend a meeting of the court. We had an excellent meeting, everyone showed great interest. It is a good university with a global reputation and it deserves the status of institute of eminence. We will work together to get this status," Jadavpur University Chancellor Dhankar said in a press conference.He said that the contribution made by the university is very unique and its contribution to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is being hugely commended in a positive sense.The governor said that students have given him a representation, stating that there must be peace on the campus and there can be no growth of education unless there is a good environment in educational institutions."I invited their attention that there is a judgement of Calcutta High Court of 2014 that requires certain steps to be taken so there is peace on the campus and visits of outsiders must be controlled," he said.The students also urged the governor that there should be elections in all the universities of the state."The students were worried they expressed their concerns to me regarding elections. Therefore for 2.5 years the election process was unnecessarily stalled. I also feel when the Supreme Court has given guidelines that how to have elections we must have had elections. I am happy that some process is initiated but it has to get to all the initiatives," he added.The issue of having a 'gender sensitisation cell' was also raised by the students."The serious issue was raised by students that gender sensitisation cell which has been promoted by University Grants Commission (UGC) not here. I am afraid we need to have it. If we do not have it we will be in a difficult situation," Dhankar said.In the meeting, the court and governor gave a recommendation of the executive council and unanimously resolved to have wider consultation in future. "The spectrum will be wider to keep the reputation and image of the institution and to pick the best talent available," the governor said.Stating that every member of the court was duly involved in the growth of Jadavpur University, the governor said: "He has invited students and faculty members to interact with him extensively and chalk out a plan so that the great university can be on an incremental trajectory. There are few universities like Jadavpur in the country. This has to be at the top. Very satisfying visit."Dhankar was on Thursday given the 'Z' category CRPF security cover on an all-India basis. (ANI)