Jadavpur University students, police clash in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): A clash broke out between the students of Jadavpur University and police personnel near Sulekha Mor in Kolkata on Monday during a protest against the violence that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.



In a video of the protest, the police were seen lathi-charing on the protestors.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudip Sarkar said that the police personnel did not lathi-charge on the students of Jadavpur University.

"While we were chasing BJP workers some Jadavpur University students entered the mob. We could not differentiate the Jadavpur University students from BJP workers who were burning tyres. We did not lathi-charge Jadavpur University students," Sarkar told reporters here.

Police said that they were making all efforts to "cooperate with students and law-abiding citizens to maintain peace" during the protest.

Students of the varsity were protesting against the violence that took place at JNU in the national capital when a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked students and teachers with sticks and rods. (ANI)

