Jagadish Shettar, Pralhad Joshi hold meetings with businessmen to encourage investment in North Karnataka

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday held a series of B2B meetings to encourage investment in tier two cities and districts of North Karnataka.



"Karnataka, especially North Karnataka, has all necessary infrastructure that is expected by industries who look for investments. To highlight this among the industrial sector, Invest Karnataka Hubballi is being organised in the month of February," Shettar told reporters here.

"At the meetings held today, we have explained the advantages of investing in North Karnataka and that the region is well equipped for investments. We have invited the entrepreneurs to come forward to invest here," he said.

Shettar held meetings with several major entrepreneurs including Chairman of Tata Group Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, and Chairman of Godrej Group, Adi Godrej, to discuss investments in Karnataka. (ANI)