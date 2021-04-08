Jagan calls for completing pending irrigation works before monsoon

He reviewed irrigation projects on Wednesday and told the officials to fill the gaps in the Polavaram Project's cofferdam.

Amaravati, April 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to complete pending irrigation works in time before the onset of the rainy season.

Reddy instructed the officials to expedite excavation works of soil and concrete in the spill channel of Polavaram Project and noted that the next 45 days will be crucial.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that filling of gaps in the cofferdam would be completed by May, adding that the works of the approach channel are progressing at a brisk pace.

The CM reviewed rehabilitation and resettlement works of the project to ensure that there is no problem for funds.

"The government has been taking all possible steps along with the release of funds for completing the projects, including Polavaram, on time," said Reddy.

Nellore barrage, Sangam barrage, Owk Tunnel-2, Veligonda head regulator-1, Veligonda head regulator-2, Tunnel-2 and other works in the Veligonda project, Vamshadara- Nagavali link, including Vamshadara Phase-2 and Stage-2 are some other projects that he reviewed.

Officials apprised Reddy that the Nellore barrage and Sangam barrage would be completed by May while chemical pouring works of Owk Tunnel-2 are going on at a brisk pace, and are scheduled to be completed by August.

By August, these tunnels are expected to carry a total of 20,000 cusecs water.

Likewise, Tunnel-1 works of Veligonda project are completed and Tunnel-2 works will be over by December. Officials are moving forward to release water through Veligonda Tunnel-1 by September.

Similarly, Vamsadhara Nagavali, Vansadhara Phase-2 and Stage-2 works are expected to be completed by July.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete irrigation projects within the stipulated time and told them to prioritise Mahendra Tanaya, Madduvalasa, Phase-2 and Tarakarama Sagar projects.

He also reviewed Rayalaseema and Palnadu drought mitigation projects, and directed the officials to prepare an action plan to move forward.

