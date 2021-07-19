Jagan cold shouldered Polavaram evacuees: BJP

"Looking at your schedule, it is evident that you are only eager to win votes," alleged Veerraju, pointing at the absence of any schedule to meet the evacuees even after the CM visiting areas near their vicinity.

Amaravati, July 19 (IANS) The President of BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit, Somu Veerraju, on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for not meeting the Polavaram project evacuees during his visit to the dam.

He said that it is clear that the CM does not have any concern for the people who lost everything because of the project, comparing it with the keen interest Reddy exhibits over the Polavaram project.

"During this visit, you (Reddy) could have visited the rehabilitation centres to see the difficulties being faced by the evacuees," said the BJP leader.

He added that the Chief Minister could have personally seen the squalor being suffered by the evacuees in order to direct the concerned officials to take action for their relief.

Veerraju warned that the BJP will not tolerate such behaviour towards the evacuees.

On Monday, Reddy visited the Polavaram dam, surveying it from a helicopter before driving on to it to see the progress of work at a time when flood waters of the Godavari river are gushing through the dam.

--IANS

sth/arm