Jagan credits party for record Tirupati LS bypoll win

Amaravati, May 2 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed happiness over the party's emphatic victory in the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll, for which votes were counted on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Reddy complimented YSRCP candidate M. Gurumoorthy and said, "After 23 months of governance, the people have wholeheartedly blessed our government in the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll. The people who blessed us with a majority of 2.28 lakh votes in Tirupati during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections have given us a bigger majority of 2.71 lakh votes as they're happy with the good deeds of this government."