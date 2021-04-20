Jagan credits Rs 128 cr to 6 lakh farmers under loan scheme

These farmers earlier availed loans of up to Rs 1 lakh and repaid them in the stipulated time.

Amaravati, April 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday credited Rs 128.4 crore into the bank accounts of 6.2 lakh farmers under YSR Zero Interest Crop Loan Scheme for the 2019-20 rabi season.

"Sixty per cent of the world's population is dependent on agriculture and promoting agriculture would create employment for 62 per cent of the population in the state," said Reddy as he transferred the funds.

The chief minister said that the state government's objective is to prioritise farmers' and farm labourers' welfare and cleared the pending arrears left by the previous government.

Since the time the government led by Reddy came into being in June 2019, a total of Rs 1,132 crore was paid to 61.2 lakh people under the zero interest subsidy scheme.

The CM urged farmers to enroll in the e-crop database to avail interest free subvention from June 2021.

Likewise, he said that the government is providing nine hours free power to farmers during the day, benefiting 18.7 lakh farmers at an expenditure of Rs 8,800 crore annually.

"Through this scheme, each farmer will be saving a minimum of Rs 46,000 every year. The government has completed capacity building of feeders to provide free power to farmers with a cost of Rs 1,700 crores," Reddy noted.

Reiterating that farmers' welfare is the top priority of the state government, Reddy stated that almost all the promises given to farmers have been fulfilled in the 22-month governance under various schemes.

--IANS

sth/skp/