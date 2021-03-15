Jagan directs officials to provide desalinated water to industries

He held a review meeting at the camp office on freshwater conservation and distribution of purified water to industries, instructing officials to take appropriate measures in providing quality water.

Amaravati, March 15 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to provide desalinated water for industries and concentrate on conserving fresh water.

"Set up desalination plants in coastal areas and prepare an action plan for effective implementation of supplying desalinated water to industries through dedicated pipelines," said Reddy.

He entrusted the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) with the responsibility of coordinating these ideas.

Reddy also directed officials to conserve surface waters in all the reservoirs and canals in the state and come up with a plan to conserve fresh water.

Officials have also been directed to explore how water could be provided to industries exploring alternative sources and stopping the diversion of fresh water for industrial purposes, including preparing a thorough examination of these issues.

Industries Minister Goutham Reddy, Municipal Administration Minister Botscha Satyanarayana, Anil Kumar Yadav and other senior officials attended the review meeting.

