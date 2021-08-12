Jagan for completing comprehensive land survey by June 2023

Reviewing the progress of the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana scheme on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to procure necessary equipment and resources including drones, software and provide training to the staff.

Amaravati, Aug 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to take up the comprehensive land survey on a war footing, and complete it by June 2023.

Reddy said the villages should be mapped after completion of the survey and the records should be updated.

He directed the officials to prepare an action plan to complete the survey soon. "Ensure no scope for corruption in the process and make sure farmers face no problems" he told the officials.

The Chief Minister said the cabinet sub committee constituted for monitoring comprehensive land survey should meet every week and review the progress and added that he would review once in a month.

The state officials have been directed to coordinate with Survey of India and seek their cooperation. Care is being taken to ensure availability of survey stones. The officials said survey stones will be manufactured in four plants from November and 16,000 stones will be produced per day.

