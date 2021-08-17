Jagan is saviour only of sinners: Congress takes jibe at YSRCP MLA who compares Andhra CM to Jesus Christ

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): A day after Chittibabu, YSRCP MLA from P Gannavaram, compared the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to Jesus Christ, Congress leader Gurunadham V on Tuesday took a jibe at the MLA and said that Jagan is a saviour only of sinners.



Speaking to ANI, Gurunadham said, "P Gannavaram MLA Chittibabu comparing Andra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to Jesus Christ is not good. Everybody knows what is Jagan and what consequences he is facing in courts and in the public. Administration in the state went back almost two years. The Government of Andhra Pradesh is not progressing as compared to other states. Here we must say one thing: Jesus is not the saviour only of humanity, but also the saviour of sinners."

"Jaganmohan Reddy is saving the sinners in his party or those in his government. So, while Chittibabu said that Jagan is saving humanity, we the Congress say that Jagan is saving sinners. Anyway, the comparison is bad. Jesus Christ is altogether a great man born on the earth to save people of the world," he added.

"There are more than 600 crore people who love and pray for Jesus Christ all over the world. Jagan is limited to Andhra Pradesh, a small state of India. Jesus Christ is saviour of humanity, mankind and sinners also. Jaganmohan Reddy cannot be compared to Jesus Christ. Such an act is highly condemnable," he added further.

This comes after Reddy launched the second phase of Mana Badi Nadu Nedu, a program to develop infrastructure in schools, at P Gannavaram in East Godavari district. Local MLA K Chittibabu praised their party leader YS Jagan and compared him to Jesus Christ. (ANI)

