Jagan lays foundation stone for Krishna river flood bank work

He also unveiled a pylon at the site located near Prakasham Barrage in Sitanagaram.

Amaravati, June 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the widening and strengthening work of Krishna river flood bank at Kondaveti lift irrigation site.

The widening works are being carried out at a cost of Rs 150 crore from Kondaveti Vagu Lift Irrigation Scheme to Rayapudi, stretching up to 15.5 km.

"Water resources department will undertake the works with the funds of Amaravati Smart and Sustainable City Corporation Limited. Ten metre wide two way road will be constructed along with two lanes for walking," said an official.

Similarly, Kondaveti Vagu bridge, construction of Venkatayapalem Rayapudi outfall sluice and flood monitoring centres will be done along this road.

Likewise, N1 and N3 roads of Amaravati will be linked with Undavalli - Rayapudi - Amaravati seed access road and Gollapudi - Chinnakakani - Vijayawada bypass road, so that transportation facilities to Amaravati, secretariat, High Court and other government offices and nearby villages will be improved.

