Jagan misusing CID to defame Chandrababu Naidu: TDP leader

He alleged that Reddy is using the assigned lands issue to crush Amaravati capital city.

Amaravati, March 25 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Narendra Kumar Dhulipalla on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is misusing CID officials to carry forward an 'atrocious' conspiracy to defame former CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

"CID police did not hesitate to mislead the Amaravati residents in order to create false evidence to tarnish the image of the capital City as well as the TDP chief in the process," claimed Dhulipalla.

The TDP leader claimed that the CID officials did not hesitate to betray the residents of the capital city by allegedly taking signatures from them to confirm whether they sold their assigned lands voluntarily or not.

"But then these unsuspecting residents were shown as complainants to book false cases against Naidu," he claimed.

Dhulipalla released a couple of videos claiming them to be 'string operations' and asserted that Amaravati residents allegedly did not complain to the CID regarding the sale of their lands during land pooling.

"They said that the CID came and collected their signatures. They were told that it was just for checking whether or not they were the owners of those lands," he claimed.

The TDP leader claimed that the videos are a witness to government conspiracy and alleged that even CID officials are acting as if they were YSRCP activists.

"Signature was wrongly taken from one Kanda Pavani, who was a resident of Amaravati Capital. Now she said she would not have signed in the document given by the CID if she had known about the YSRCP government's plan," Dhulipalla alleged.

In this fashion, he threw a few more names and alleged that all those people voluntarily gave their lands for Amaravati.

"If Reddy had any courage, he should accept the fact that he himself welcomed in the Assembly and pleaded for 30,000 acres to develop Amaravati when he was the Opposition leader," he claimed further.

--IANS

sth/ash