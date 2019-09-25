Jagan Mohan govt creating law and order situation in Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu writes to DGP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday wrote to the Director-General of Police (DGP) alleging that the ruling Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government is creating a law and order situation in the state.

"The ruling party leaders are repeatedly threatening and attacking social activists and journalists of print and electronic media. Thus it is creating a law and order through supporting anti-social elements and is simultaneously scuttling the freedom of speech and expression," Naidu said in the letter.The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief also said that the YSRCP has threatened multiple system operators across the state not to telecast certain news channels."Recent developments with regard to law and order in the state have created an alarming situation. I am sorry to say that the overall law and order situation has deteriorated considerably. Perhaps, law and order have touched its lowest ebb in the history of Andhra Pradesh," Naidu said."Article 19 (1)(a) that guarantees free speech and expression is under severe stress in the state since the past three to four months," he added.Naidu also alleged that a YSRCP leader has recently attacked a journalist in the state."In Chirala, journalist and social activist N Nagarjuna Reddy was attacked by the ruling party leaders. He had complained to the police on September 23 that his life was under threat from YSRCP leader Amanchi Krishna Mohan's family," Naidu said."On the same day, he was kidnapped and thrown away on the roadside with grievous injuries. At present Reddy is battling for his life at a hospital. Such repeated attacks on the fourth estate would infuse of lack of faith in democracy among the people," he added. (ANI)