Jagan Mohan Reddy launches American Corner in Andhra University

American Corner is a partnership between the United States Consulate and Andhra University, which aims to provide educational and cultural opportunities for the students.

This is the third such centre in the country after Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

The chief minister launched the facility in the presence of US Consul General of Hyderabad Joel Reifman and USAID Mission Director, Veena Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that this outreach programme will further be enhanced to have an American Consul in Visakhapatnam hopefully in near future. Having American Corner in AU will go a long way in bridging the skill gap and also supporting students to study abroad in the best universities.

Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that this initiative would play a very vital role in the lives of the students and thanked the officials for bringing this to Vizag.

The event was attended by Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy, IT Electronics and Communication Principal Secretary G. Jayalakshmi, Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Hema Chandra Reddy and others.

