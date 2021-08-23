Jagan pays tributes to first Andhra CM Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu

Reddy paid floral tributes commemorating Prakasam pantulu's 150th birth anniversary at his camp office on Monday.

Amaravati, Aug 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday paid tributes to freedom fighter and first chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Tanguturi Prakasam pantulu.

The Chief Minister said Prakasam pantulu is the quintessential example of Telugu boldness.

Also known as Andhra Kesari, Tanguturi Prakasam pantulu is revered across the southern state.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das accompanied the Chief Minister on this occasion.

Several other politicians and government officials paid their respects to the first CM across the state.

"My humble tributes to the great freedom fighter and Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu on his birth anniversary today," said Chilakaluripeta MLA Vidadala Rajini.

In East Godavari district, superintendent of police M. Ravindranath Babu also paid his respects to the late leader.

