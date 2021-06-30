Jagan promised lakhs of jobs but released only hundreds: TDP

"I demand the arrest of Reddy who promised lakhs of jobs but cheated by releasing a notification with only hundreds of jobs," alleged Lokesh.

Amaravati, June 30 (IANS) TDP's second-in-command Nara Lokesh on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Chief Minister Y. S.Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly promising lakhs of jobs but releasing a calendar with only hundreds of jobs.

He condemned the arrest of unemployed youth and students who were protesting demanding the state government to release a job notification with the 2.3 lakh jobs promised in the ruling party's manifesto.

Lokesh alleged that the job aspirants were protesting the recent 'jobless' notification released by the government and demanded the police to release them from their illegal arrest.

He alleged that under Jagan's democracy, even a peaceful protest by unemployed people is being considered a crime.

--IANS

sth/sdr/