Jagan proposes central management of vaccine supply

Amaravati, June 4 (IANS) Reaching out to his counterparts across the country, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called for collectively urging the Central government 'to take charge and responsibility' for the vaccination drive, as was being done earlier.

In a letter addressed to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, Reddy pointed out that the global tender floated by Andhra Pradesh government, has not received bids. He noted that several other state governments have reported similar experiences.