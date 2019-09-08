Jagan Reddy condoles Ram Jethmalani's demise

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Sunday condoled the demise of eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani, who passed away at age of 95.

Jethmalani breathed his last at his residence early morning in the national capital.

Expressing grief over the death of "legal luminary" Jethmalani, Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family."Jethmalani will be remembered as a great legal expert who had handled high-profile cases in his long and illustrious career. May his soul rest in peace," Reddy said in a statement.Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid his last respects to the Jethmalani at the latter's residence.Jethmalani became a member of Rajya Sabha in 1988 and later served as the law minister and the urban development minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. He has also served as the Chairman of Bar Council of India.He was one of the highest-paid lawyers in the Supreme Court, Jethmalani, who had announced his retirement in September 2017. He was known as a "doyen of criminal law" for fighting several high-profile cases from stockbroker Harshad Mehta to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, among others.Jethmalani is survived by his son Mahesh Jethmalani and a daughter. (ANI)