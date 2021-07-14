Jagan sets targets for fisheries, animal husbandry products

Reddy, at a review meeting at his camp office, noted that aqua hubs are being set up in the state to achieve the targets, which are aimed at benefiting both customers and aqua farmers.

Amaravati, July 14 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday set production targets for the Fisheries Department and asked it to make the products available at affordable prices to consumers, while also ensuring fair prices for aqua farmers.

"Give publicity and create awareness on integrated aqua labs and quality checks related to the aqua sector," he said.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the quantity of aqua products usage is 4.3 lakh MT per year and a target of raising it to 12 MT per year has been set.

The state government has already launched 14 labs out of the planned 35, while the remaining 21 are slated to be launched in November.

The Chief Minister called for linking aqua labs with the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and ordered that there should be no scope for adulteration in aqua seed and feed.

"Focus on cage fish culture and mariculture for more income and prepare an action plan to make farmers and enthusiasts move forward in this regard," he noted.

He also directed officials to focus on setting up an Aqua University in the state and expedite the required land acquisition for it.

He instructed officials to hold discussion with the Central government for providing insurance to the aqua sector.

Reviewing animal husbandry, the Chief Minister called for rationality on the type of veterinary dispensaries present in the village, mandal, and constituency level.

"Each mandal should be considered as a unit and required dispensaries should be set up. Mandals without dispensaries should be mapped," he said.

He also called for ensuring the availability of animal feed and other related products at kiosks in RBKs.

Reddy also called for preparing an action plan to implement the 'Nadu-Nedu' programme in veterinary hospitals, determining the infrastructural facilities required to develop those hospitals and beginning the work.

