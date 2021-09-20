Jagan thanks people for YSRCP's victory in local body polls

Reddy said the mandate given by the state's voters has further increased his responsibility.

Amaravati, Sep 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has thanked the people of the state for the landslide victory of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) elections.

"By the grace of God and people's blessings this massive victory has become possible. This has increased my responsibility towards every single person and family in this state for showering all the love and support," the Chief Minister tweeted.

After the declaration of the final results, Reddy on Monday expressed his gratitude towards the people of the state through a video message.

Making a clean sweep, the YSRCP bagged 505 of the 515 ZPTCs and 5,998 of the 7,219 MPTCs.

State Agriculture Minister Kurusala Kannababu had said that in the past, the YSRCP received 80 per cent votes but in the MPTC and ZPTC polls it will go beyond that.

He flayed the opposition Telugu Desam Party for falsely propagating that the YSRCP has won only because it had boycotted the local body polls. The Minister said that the opposition had participated in the elections, gave B-forms to the contestants and campaigned.

YSRCP Government Advisor (Social Justice), Jupudi Prabhakar said people have always chosen Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who took governance to the people's doorstep by bringing the volunteer system.

TDP supremo and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had avoided holding the local body elections in 2018 and had never got favourable results in elections after that as people are well aware of his inefficiency, Prabhakar added.

MLA Ambati Rambabu said with a humiliating defeat for Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP lost its presence in Kuppam and Chandragiri constituencies, adding that the TDP should stop functioning in the state.

