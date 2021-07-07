Jagan writes another letter to Modi to rein in Telangana

"Under these circumstances we request your good self to prevail upon the state of Telangana to stop at once the indiscriminate drawal (withdrawal) solely for power generation when there is no need for irrigation," wrote Reddy.

Amaravati/New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday wrote another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising the water disputes with Telangana and solicited his immediate intervention to resolve the controversies.

The second letter to Modi in about a week's time is one of several which he has already written to the Centre over the raging water disputes.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Telangana's alleged violations with Krishna river water are causing a lot of distress to Andhra Pradesh, depriving it of its rightful share and wasting precious water into the Bay of Bengal.

He said Telangana continues to blatantly violate the provisions of APR Act, 2014, acting in a whimsical manner with utter disregard to the operational protocols and directions of Krishna River Management Board.

Besides reiterating the alleged violations he already mentioned to the Prime Minister, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and also Union minister Prakash Javadekar, Reddy asserted that the projects taken up by AP are legitimate with all approvals and allocation of waters by KWDT-1, which are mentioned in the 11th schedule of APR Act, 2014.

"Your kind intervention and direction to the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the government of Telangana is requested on the issues raised above to protect the interests of the state of AP for utilising our rightful share of water from the projects of Krishna river," he added.

Another letter within a week appears to be in reaction to the Centre's inaction over the water disputes.

