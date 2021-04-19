Jagananna Vidya Deevena credits Rs 671 crore into mothers' accounts

"The scheme has been designed to make education accessible to the poor and the needy in the statereal wealth which can be given to the future generation is education, which alone can eradicate poverty and change their lives," said Reddy as he transferred the funds.

Amaravati, April 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday credited Rs 671.4 crore into the mothers' bank accounts of 10.8 lakh students pursuing higher education as part of theJagananna Vidya Deevena scheme.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to education sector, prompting it to roll out initiatives such as Jagananna Gorumudda, Amma Vodi and others to ensure that no family gets indebted to fund their children's education.

Andhra released Rs 4,208 crore for free reimbursement in the year 2019-20, including clearing Rs 1,880 crore pending dues hanging from the last government.

Unlike earlier when the money used to get directly paid to college owners, the current government is crediting it into the mothers' accounts for better supervision of colleges' facilities and students' wellbeing.

This move is also aimed at improving accountability from college management.

The state government activated toll free number 1902 for people to lodge complaints in case they face issues with college managements' or Vidya Deevena.

Under Jagananna Vidya Deevena, fee reimbursement will be credited into mothers' accounts in four installments, the first of which was released on Monday.

The second tranche will be released in July, third in December and fourth in February 2022.

Following 10.1 lakh students benefiting from the scheme, another 77,000 students have been added in the current year.

Including last year, the southern state spent Rs 4,207.8 crore on this scheme. Eom/302 words

--IANS

sth/arm