Jagannath Temple to remain open for devotees on Saturdays too

Bhubaneswar, Sep 8 (IANS) With the lifting of weekend shutdown in Odisha, the Jagannath Temple in Puri will now open for devotees on Saturdays too.

The temple was reopened for devotees on August 16, but since then, had remained closed for the devotees on the weekends.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Wednesday issued a fresh SOP for opening of the temple for devotees. As per the SOP, which will come into force on September 13, the temple will remain closed to the public on all Sundays in order to sanitise the premises to contain the spread of coronavirus.