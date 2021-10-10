Jagapathi Babu hails Telangana's proposed Green Fund

He said the Green Fund would create an opportunity for everyone to increase and grow green cover as their responsibility.

Jagapathi Babu participated in the shooting of the film 'Simbaa, the Forestman' at the Dhulapally Forest Academy on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The film is being made with a tag line 'Let us allow the plant that allows us to live, to live'. Jagapathi Babu is portraying the character of a forest officer and the film is based on forest and environment protection.

Jagapathi Babu along with director Sampath Nandi and other unit members also participated in the Green India Challenge Programme of MP J. Santosh Kumar and planted saplings.

Jagapathi Babu said that the steps taken and the measures initiated by the Telangana government to protect and preserve nature are very good and the Green India Challenge programme launched by Santosh Kumar is instilling confidence in everyone.

--IANS

ms/arm