Jaggery festival in Lucknow from March 6

Jaggery finds a special place in the kitchens of every family, especially in north India, because of its medicinal values. Made of sugarcane juice, it gradually shifted from the rural households to the daily use of health-conscious families in the cities.

Lucknow, March 3 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate a 'jaggery festival' in Lucknow on March 6, to be prganised by the AYUSH department to discuss the prospects of its co-products.

According to the government spokesman, experts will hold discussions on packaging, marketing, e-marketing and export potential of jaggery and will also share their experience of making fine quality jaggery products.

Experts from the sugarcane department will be discussing co-harvest farming, improved species and making sugarcane farming more beneficial.

Besides this, entrepreneurs associated with the production and trade of jaggery will also have opportunities to know about various aspects related to new technologies, product variety, storage, marketing and export avenues.

Apart from entrepreneurs, consumers and farmers associated with the jaggery industry will find informative data in the festival, which will also be beneficial for the jaggery manufacturing industry.

Consumers will also get a chance to see various quality products of jaggery that are often not available in the market.

The event will further boost the ODOP (one district, one product) scheme of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Jaggery, popularly known as 'gur', is the ODOP product of Muzaffarnagar and Ayodhya districts.

--IANS

amita/arm