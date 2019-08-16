Jago Bangla case: CBI serves notice to WB Education Minister

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Education Minister in the West Bengal government, Partha Chatterjee, on Friday received a notice from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Jago Bangla case.

The investigating agency sent the notice to Chatterjee asking him to appear before it.



Jago Bangla is the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) official newspaper which serves as its mouthpiece.

Earlier on August 9, the newspaper's publisher and TMC MP Derek O' Brien had appeared before the CBI after he received a notice from the agency on July 26.

Apart from the two, its Editor Subrata Bakshi was also summoned by CBI more than a month ago to seek clarifications.

The probe agency had conducted searches at 11 different places in West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura, and Delhi as part of its ongoing probe into a chit fund case.

The searches were carried out in the district of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, Patna, and Agartala besides Delhi. During the searches, CBI claimed to have seized incriminating documents. (ANI)

